DD3 Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by DD3 Capital Partners, raised $110 million by offering 11 million units at $10. The company offered 1 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. Baron Capital Group and MG Capital had indicated on $20 million worth of units in the offering and had also entered into a $50 million forward purchase agreement with the SPAC.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Martin Werner, who co-founded financial advisory firm DD3 Capital Partners and currently serves as a Partner. While the company has not selected a target industry, it plans to focus on businesses that are fundamentally sound, innovative with strong free cash flow, and could benefit from a hands-on partner with financial experience, among other characteristics.



DD3 Capital Partners' previous SPAC, DD3 Acquisition, went public in October 2018 and completed its acquisition of Betterware de Mexico (BWMX; +195% from $10 offer price) this past March.



DD3 Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DDMXU. EarlyBirdCapital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Mexico-based advisory firm's second SPAC DD3 Acquisition II prices upsized $110 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.