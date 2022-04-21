Mexico banking institution Banorte in talks with Citibanamex- Banorte CEO

April 21 (Reuters) - Mexican banking institution Banorte GFNORTEO.MX is in talks with Citigroup Inc's C.N Mexican consumer banking business Citibanamex for the sale of its assets, Banorte chief executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel said Thursday.

Ramirez Miguel, in a call following the company's first quarter results, said that interested parties started the dialogue process with Citibanamex but are still gathering information about its operations in Mexico.

The process could last at least five months, Ramirez Miguel added.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.