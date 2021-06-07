Mexico backs G7 corporate tax plan, aims to include in 2022 budget

Adds Mexico aims to include G7 scheme in 2022 budget plan

MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico backs an agreement reached by the Group of Seven (G7) economies for a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% and hopes to incorporate the scheme into its 2022 budget plan, a Mexican finance official said on Monday.

G20 countries, including Mexico, will consider a broader accord next month in Venice on the heels of the historic G7 deal reached at the weekend that aims to squeeze more money out of multinational companies and reduce incentives for low-tax offshore havens.

"We are pleased with the initiative because it facilitates a global agreement and avoids competition to lower rates," Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told Mexican radio program Formula Financiera.

If G20 countries reach a deal, Yorio said Mexico would look to include the details in the 2022 budget plan to be submitted in September ahead of a G20 review around October.

"We're going to see if we can have an early definition of how this tax would work operationally," Yorio said. "If we have time, we would include it in the 2022 budget plan."

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edwina Gibbs)

