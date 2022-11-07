Mexico auto production up 8% in October; exports rise 19.3%

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in October compared with the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Production increased by 8.02% to 278,506 vehicles and auto exports rose by 19.32% to 267,910 units, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Alex Richardson)

