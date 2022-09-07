Mexico auto production up 31.36%, exports increase 16.93% in August

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports rose in August compared with the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Wednesday.

Production increased by 31.36% to 316,815 vehicles and auto exports rose by 16.93% to 248,704 units, the data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

