Mexico auto production up 31% in September; exports rise 33%

Mexican automotive production and exports rose in September compared with the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Thursday.

Production increased by 31.35% to 273,329 vehicles and auto exports rose by 33.03% to 259,792 units, the data showed.

