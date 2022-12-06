Mexico auto production rises 8% in November; exports down 3.8%

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production rose in November compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports fell, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Tuesday.

According to INEGI, production increased by 8.04% to 278,824 vehicles, whereas auto exports dropped by 3.83% to 231,126 units.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.