US Markets

Mexico auto production rises 8% in November; exports down 3.8%

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

December 06, 2022 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Ricardo Figueroa for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production rose in November compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports fell, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Tuesday.

According to INEGI, production increased by 8.04% to 278,824 vehicles, whereas auto exports dropped by 3.83% to 231,126 units.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.