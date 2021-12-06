US Markets

Mexico auto production, exports tumble in November

Ricardo Figueroa Reuters
Marion Giraldo Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell sharply in November compared with the same month a year earlier, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday.

Automotive production fell by 20.25% from November 2020 to 248,960 vehicles, while auto exports declined by 16.46% to 240,341 units, the INEGI data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Marion Giraldo, editing by Ed Osmond)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

