US Markets

Mexico auto production, exports drop in September

Contributors
Marion Giraldo Reuters
Ricardo Figueroa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSUE GONZALEZ

Mexico's auto production fell 5.48% year-on-year in September - the fourth full month since the car industry restarted operations after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production fell 5.48% year-on-year in September - the fourth full month since the car industry restarted operations after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, auto exports dropped 13.06%, the numbers showed.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo and Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrew Heavens)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular