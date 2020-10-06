Mexico auto production, exports drop in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto production fell 5.48% year-on-year in September - the fourth full month since the car industry restarted operations after a coronavirus-induced lockdown, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, auto exports dropped 13.06%, the numbers showed.

(Reporting by Marion Giraldo and Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrew Heavens)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.