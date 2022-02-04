Mexico auto production and exports fall in January

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell in January from a year earlier, national statistics agency (INEGI) data showed on Friday.

Automotive production fell by 9.09% to 253,366 vehicles, while auto exports declined by 3.09% to 216,630, the data showed.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Marion Giraldo, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

