Mexico auto parts group estimates $412 mln impact from U.S. strikes

October 09, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts industry is expected to register a $412 million hit to production by Friday, after four weeks of auto plant strikes in the United States, Mexican auto parts association INA said on Monday.

The figure represents only about 0.5% of total exports to the United States last year, said INA Director Armando Cortes in a press conference.

