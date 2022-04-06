Mexico auto output, exports up in March

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production in March was up 0.81% compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports grew 2.49% versus a year ago, the national statistics agency (INEGI) said on Wednesday.

Automotive production increased to 305,976 vehicles and auto exports rose to 262,494 units, the data showed.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.