Mexico auto output, exports up in March

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Mexican automotive production in March was up 0.81% compared with the same month a year earlier, while exports grew 2.49% versus a year ago, the national statistics agency (INEGI) said on Wednesday.

Automotive production increased to 305,976 vehicles and auto exports rose to 262,494 units, the data showed.

