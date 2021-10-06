Mexico auto output, exports tumble in September

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell sharply in September compared with the same month a year earlier, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Wednesday.

Auto production plunged last month by 33.30% from September 2020 to 208,092 vehicles, while auto exports fell by 24.18% to 195,294 units, the INEGI data showed.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

