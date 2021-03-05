Mexico auto exports, output tumble in February

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell in February, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Friday.

Auto output tumbled by 28.85% from February 2020 to 238,868 units, the figures showed, while auto exports declined 21.80% from the same month a year earlier to 213,987 units.

