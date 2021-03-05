US Markets

Mexico auto exports, output tumble in February

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSUE GONZALEZ

Mexican automotive production and exports fell in February, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive production and exports fell in February, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Friday.

Auto output tumbled by 28.85% from February 2020 to 238,868 units, the figures showed, while auto exports declined 21.80% from the same month a year earlier to 213,987 units.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More