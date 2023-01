MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexican drug lord Ovidio Guzman, son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been captured, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said in a news conference Thursday.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.