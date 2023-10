MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell 0.4% in August from July, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Sales increased 3.2% in August compared to the same month a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

