Mexico asks U.S. to coordinate on tamping down food inflation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed concern about food inflation and asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to work with Mexico to curb the impact of rising prices, Mexican Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos said on Tuesday.

Vilsack is in Mexico meeting with Villalobos to discuss cooperation on "shared priorities including open trade, science-based policy making and sustainable and climate-smart agricultural production," the two governments said in a statement.

U.S. and Mexican authorities concluded all necessary plant health protocols and agreed to a visit by Mexican officials in April to finalize expanded access to the Mexican market no later than May 15 for all U.S. table stock and chipping potatoes, the statement said.

