Mexico arrests cartel member suspected of leading fentanyl trade

Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

February 12, 2023 — 10:39 pm EST

Written by Lizbeth Diaz for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's defence ministry said Sunday that security forces had arrested a suspected top cartel member accused of leading the region's production of fentanyl, which has killed thousands in the United States.

The arrest, which took place on Thursday in the state of Sinaloa, came just weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Mexico, and followed the recent high-profile arrest of cartel leader Ovidio Guzman.

The suspect is described as being a leading logistics chief for the famed narco trafficker known as "Mayo Zambada," who jointly headed the powerful Sinaloa cartel.

"It should be noted that the accused is considered the main producer of fentanyl and methamphetamine pills, in addition to carrying out the large-scale transfer of cocaine from Central and South America to the U.S," the ministry said in a statement.

Following standard procedure in Mexcio, it named him as Jose "N", not giving his full name.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Isabel.Woodford@thomsonreuters.com;))

