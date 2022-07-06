Mexico Apr gross fixed investment rises 1.9 pct m/m

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Mexican gross fixed investment rose 1.9 percent in April from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday. The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 7.0 percent from the same month a year earlier. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

