Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 pills

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexican health regulator COFEPRIS said on Friday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer's PFE.N antiviral oral treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use in adults with light or moderate risk of complications.

Paxlovid, which combines nirmatrelvir and ritonavir in a tablet, will require a prescription, it said in a statement.

The treatment was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, and data suggested it retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant, Pfizer has said.

Late last year, COFEPRIS had approved a similar treatment by Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

