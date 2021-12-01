US Markets
LLY

Mexico approves emergency use of Lilly's COVID-19 treatment

Contributor
Raul Cortes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co's antibody treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use with infected patients at risk from comorbidities.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it had approved U.S. pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co's LLY.N antibody treatment against COVID-19 for emergency use with infected patients at risk from comorbidities.

Cofepris said in a statement it had granted the emergency use of Lilly's injectable combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab to treat mild to moderate cases of coronavirus in people above the age of 12 who weigh at least 40 kilograms.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had previously approved emergency use of the combination.

Cofepris noted that the Lily antibody treatment does not replace licensed COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LLY

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular