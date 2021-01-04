Mexico approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.

"The emergency approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by Cofepris is very good news," Ebrard wrote on Twitter. "With this, production will start soon in Mexico."

(Reporting by Diego Ore)

