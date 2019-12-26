US Markets

Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Dave Graham Reuters
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

MEXICO CITY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.

Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivia's government of ramping up the police presence outside the Mexican embassy in La Paz and of intimidating its diplomats.

The chill in relations comes after Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador last month gave political asylum to former Bolivian president Evo Morales.

