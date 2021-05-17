Mexico apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese in northern city of Torreon

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a formal apology on Monday for the 1911 massacre of 303 Chinese in the northern city of Torreon.

"The Mexican state will not allow, ever again, racism, discrimination, and xenophobia," the president said during the ceremony in Torreon.

The massacre, from May 13 to 15, 1911, occurred in the midst of the Mexican Revolution, as rebels fighting under Francisco I. Madero seized control of the city of Torreon.

During the massacre, over 300 Chinese were killed and their homes and businesses were burned.

Monday's event was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao, as well as high-level Mexican officials, including the heads of the army and navy, and the foreign and interior ministers.

(Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener Editing by Marguerita Choy)

