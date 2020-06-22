US Markets

Mexico antitrust body takes on government over energy policy

Contributor
Adriana Barrera Reuters
Published

Mexico's antitrust regulator said on Monday it had filed a suit at the Supreme Court against the energy ministry, arguing that steps taken by the government last month were in breach of free competition under the constitution.

Updates with details, context

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's antitrust regulator said on Monday it had filed a suit at the Supreme Court against the energy ministry, arguing that steps taken by the government last month were in breach of free competition under the constitution.

On May 15, the ministry published a set of rules giving the state more control over approval of new renewable energy projects, intensifying concerns the government was violating existing contracts and bent on squeezing out companies.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) said in a statement that the energy ministry's new dispositions violated the fundamental principles of "free competition", and urged the Supreme Court to rule on the matter.

The ministry's move "seriously affects" the structure of the electricity sector and impedes access to transmission and distribution networks, as well as favoring certain participants and hampering the ability of others to compete, Cofece said.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to strengthen the state's role in energy production, arguing that previous governments handed too much control to the private sector at the expense of consumers.

However, the government's efforts to reduce the influence of private energy providers have sparked protests from the European Union, Canada and Mexico's top business associations.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera Editing by Alistair Bell)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 1 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular