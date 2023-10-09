News & Insights

Mexico anti-trust body summons Walmart over alleged anticompetitive practices

October 09, 2023 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by Daina Beth Solomon for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexico anti-trust regulator Cofece on Monday said its investigative unit has found "probable responsibility" in its probe of a supermarket retailer over possible anticompetitive practices, and summoned the company to respond.

A source familiar with the matter said the company in question was Walmart's Mexico unit.

Walmart's Mexico unit last week said it would face an anti-trust panel into "alleged relative monopolistic practices" after a three-year Cofece investigation.

The company will now have an opportunity to defend itself against findings of "probable vertical price fixing and/or other relative monopolistic practices," Cofece said in a statement.

Walmart de Mexico on Friday said it faced allegations from Cofece over possible relative monopolistic practices related to the supply, wholesale distribution and marketing of consumer goods.

The company, known as Walmex, said it was confident that it had acted lawfully.

Walmex shares on Monday morning fell 4.58%, to 61.10 pesos a share.

