Mexico annual inflation reaches 4.88% in January

Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

February 08, 2024 — 07:09 am EST

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 4.88% year-on-year in January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.89% in January alone, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.40% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

