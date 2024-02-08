Mexico annual inflation reaches 4.88% in January

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 4.88% year-on-year in January, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.89% in January alone, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.40% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

(Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry)

