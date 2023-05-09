News & Insights

Mexico annual inflation rate was 6.25 pct in April

May 09, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation slowed down for the third consecutive month to 6.25% showing a downwards tendency, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI fell 0.02% in April, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, against the negative 0.04% expected.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.39% during the month MXCPIX=ECI.

Annual core inflation, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was 7.67% lower than the forecasted 7.70%, its lowest level since July 2022.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known locally, hiked the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.25% in late March, moderating the pace of its tightening cycle and taking a more dovish tone on the future of rate moves.

