Mexico annual inflation rate was 6.08 pct in April

MEXICO CITY, May 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 6.08 percent in the year through April, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.33 percent in April, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.37 percent during the month . ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

