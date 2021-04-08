Mexico annual inflation rate was 4.67% in March, as expected

Adds details

MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 4.67% in the year through March, in line with analyst expectations and above the central bank's target range, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets an inflation rate of 3% with a one percentage point tolerance threshold above and below that level.

Consumer prices rose 0.83% in March, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.54% during the month. The annual core inflation rate ticked up to 4.12% in March.

Banxico kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.0% as expected at its last monetary policy meeting on March 25, boosting the peso currency, and said inflation will now likely be slightly higher than previously forecast in the coming months.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.