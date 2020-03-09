Mexico annual inflation rate was 3.70 pct in February

MEXICO CITY, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.70 percent in the year through February, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Consumer prices rose 0.42 percent in February, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.36 percent during the month . ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

