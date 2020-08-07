Mexico annual inflation rate was 3.62 pct in July
MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.62 percent in the year through July, the national statistics agency said on Friday.
Consumer prices rose 0.66 percent in July, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.
The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.40 percent during the month . ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))
