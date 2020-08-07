US Markets

Mexico annual inflation rate was 3.62 pct in July

Mexican consumer prices rose 3.62 percent in the year through July, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.62 percent in the year through July, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 0.66 percent in July, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.40 percent during the month . ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

