Mexico annual inflation rate rises to 3.70 pct in February

Mexican consumer prices rose 3.70 percent in the year through February, the national statistics agency said on Monday, further drifting above the central bank's target rate at a time when the bank will be coming under pressure to cut rates.

Mexico's peso has been badly hit by turmoil in global oil markets, losing more than 8% against the dollar since Friday. Analysts were expecting the bank to act and possibly cut rates again to help a stagnant economy further hurt by fears of a slowdown by the coronavirus outbreak.

Inflation increased from 2.83% in the year through January, in part by a rise in the cost of agricultural products.

Consumer prices MXINFL=ECI rose 0.42 percent in February, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.36 percent during the month on the back of a rise in merchendise goods and services.MXCPIX=ECI.

The Bank of Mexico has warned that a minimum wage hike enacted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government could fan inflation and make it difficult to bring consumer prices to the bank's 3% target in 2020.

