Mexico annual inflation hits 21-year high in June despite rate hikes

MEXICO CITY, July 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's annual inflation accelerated in June to a level not seen since early 2001, official data showed on Thursday, despite the central bank's recently aggressive monetary tightening aimed at taming spiraling consumer prices.

Mexican consumer prices rose 7.99% in the year through June, the national statistics agency said, slightly above a 7.95% consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

That was also far above the central bank's target inflation rate of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, and marked the highest level since January 2001, when Mexico's 12-month inflation stood at 8.11%.

Consumer prices rose 0.84% in June, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, ahead of a market forecast of a 0.81% increase.

The closely watched core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.77% during the month.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle and Gabriel Araujo Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

