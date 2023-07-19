Mexico announces reparation plan at local Goodyear plant

Adds background of spat

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexico announced on Tuesday it reached an agreement with the United States on a reparation plan for a Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.O plant, following a request made by Washington to review labor rights.

The plan includes actions to ensure labor laws are followed at the plant, according to a statement published by the Latin American country's economy ministry.

The statement did not provide detail on which actions will be taken by authorities.

Mexico last month accepted a request from the United States to review an alleged denial of collective labor rights at Goodyear's plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi.

The complaint from the U.S. Trade Representative's office (USTR) came after an independent Mexican union petitioned the U.S. government to open a case, arguing Goodyear employees were offered fewer benefits than available to other workers in Mexico's rubber sector.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

