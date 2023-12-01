Mexico allows worker rights review at Autoliv Steering Wheels Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico informed the U.S. government that it will allow the review of labor rights at Autoliv Steering Wheels Mexico, the Mexican economy ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Last month, Washington requested a formal review of the alleged denial of worker's rights of free association and collective bargaining at the company through the USMCA trade agreement's Rapid-Response Labor Mechanism.

(Reporting by Adriana Berrera; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)

