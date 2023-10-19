Mexico airport operators agree to nearly double govt contributions

Adds comment from GAP, updates share movement, adds detail of operator revenue make-up and revenue last year

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico's key airport operator groups have agreed to new tariff rules, including raising the contribution they pay authorities to 9% of gross revenue from 5%, the government said on Thursday, as part of an industry overhaul that has spooked investors.

Earlier this month, airport operators OMA OMAB.MX, GAP GAPB.MX and ASUR ASURB.MX saw their shares tumble in their worst day ever of trading amid news that the first tariff changes in two decades were being tabled, though details of the new terms were not specified at the time.

However, the government said in a statement that "these adjustments do not negatively impact the financial or operational situation of the Airport Groups."

It also said the changes will benefit passengers, though it was not immediately clear how the fee structure for travelers would be affected.

Mexico's airport operators charge for a range of services, including an airport usage fee, as well as business usage fees and airline fees.

GAP said in a statement it did not have any additional information to share. OMA and ASUR did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The changes come after earlier this year President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the industry's profit margins.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Isabel Woodford; Additional reporting by Aida Palaez-Fernandez, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Alistair Bell)

