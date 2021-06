Mexico air safety downgrade to slow passenger recovery -Moody's

MEXICO CITY, June 4 (Reuters) - A recent U.S. downgrade of Mexico's air safety rating will slow down a recovery in international passenger volumes, credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes)

