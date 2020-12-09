US Markets

Mexico agrees to buy 35 mln doses of Cansino COVID vaccine

Noe Torres Reuters
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics' COVID-19 vaccine.

Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham)

