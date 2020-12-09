Mexico agrees to buy 35 mln doses of Cansino COVID vaccine

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the health ministry had on Wednesday signed an agreement to buy 35 million doses of Chinese firm Cansino Biologics' COVID-19 vaccine.

Ebrard, who made the announcement on Twitter, had previously said Mexico aimed to ink the deal this week.

(Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Dave Graham)

