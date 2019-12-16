US Markets

Mexico agrees 20% hike in daily minimum wage for 2020

Contributor
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE DUENES

Mexico has agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20% to 123.22 pesos ($6.36) for 2020, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday, the second consecutive major increase.

Adds labor minister quote, context, latest inflation data

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico has agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20% to 123.22 pesos ($6.36) for 2020, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday, the second consecutive major increase.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City, Alcalde said the minimum wage hike was agreed between representatives of labor and employers for Latin America's second-biggest economy.

"We want Mexico to be increasingly attractive to foreign investors, but not at the expense of our workers," Alcalde said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office in December 2018, has vowed to close the wage gap in a country where almost half of the population lives in poverty. He has said wage increases are not spurring higher inflation.

Mexico increased the minimum wage by 16% this year, during which inflation eased to 2.97% in November, just below the central bank's target of 3%.

Nevertheless, core inflation, which strips out some volatile elements, was higher last month at 3.65%.

($1 = 19.3710 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular