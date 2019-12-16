Mexico agrees 20% hike in daily minimum wage for 2020

Adds labor minister quote, context, latest inflation data

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico has agreed to raise the daily minimum wage by 20% to 123.22 pesos ($6.36) for 2020, Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said on Monday, the second consecutive major increase.

Speaking at a news conference in Mexico City, Alcalde said the minimum wage hike was agreed between representatives of labor and employers for Latin America's second-biggest economy.

"We want Mexico to be increasingly attractive to foreign investors, but not at the expense of our workers," Alcalde said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist who took office in December 2018, has vowed to close the wage gap in a country where almost half of the population lives in poverty. He has said wage increases are not spurring higher inflation.

Mexico increased the minimum wage by 16% this year, during which inflation eased to 2.97% in November, just below the central bank's target of 3%.

Nevertheless, core inflation, which strips out some volatile elements, was higher last month at 3.65%.

