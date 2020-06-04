US Markets

Mexico again extends timeframe for oil permits due to coronavirus

David Alire Garcia Reuters
Mexico's oil regulator will allow energy firms more time to secure permits and plan approvals, it said in on Thursday, in effect extending a freeze on all deadlines until the government determines it is safe to resume official work.

The latest extension due to the coronavirus pandemic does not include a set end-date. Instead, the deadline suspension will extend until health safety authorities "determine that no epidemiological risk exists" to reopen government activities, said the National Hydrocarbons Commission in a statement.

The regulator, known as the CNH, first announced a deadline suspension in March.

Since April, the CNH has held virtual sessions of its governing body to prevent delays on a wide range of oil and gas exploration and production contracts it supervises.

