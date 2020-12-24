Mexico administers its first shot of coronavirus vaccine

MEXICO CITY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday inoculated its first person against COVID-19, as the government presided over the administering of a shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to 59-year-old nurse Maria Irene Ramirez in Mexico City in a ceremony broadcast nationally.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Dave Graham)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.