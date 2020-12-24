Mexico administers its first shot of coronavirus vaccine

US Markets
Mexico on Thursday inoculated its first person against COVID-19, as the government presided over the administering of a shot of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to 59-year-old nurse Maria Irene Ramirez in Mexico City in a ceremony broadcast nationally.

