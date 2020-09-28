US Markets

Mexico adds 608,000 jobs in August, unemployment 5.2%

Contributor
Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's unemployment rate was 5.2% in August, official data showed on Monday, the first time the figure has been published in five months after the statistics agency suspended the survey during the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds 608,000 new workers, details

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's unemployment rate was 5.2% in August, official data showed on Monday, the first time the figure has been published in five months after the statistics agency suspended the survey during the coronavirus outbreak.

In July, the unemployment rate was 5.4%, the statistics agency said. In March, the last period for which the survey was published, the rate was 2.9%.

Mexico's economy was gradually reactivating in August following a relaxation of measures to contain the coronavirus, resulting in 608,000 people joining the workforce, the statistics agency INEGI said.

Of 12 million people who lost work in April, 7.8 million were back at work by August, the agency said.

INEGI cautioned that some elements of the survey could be less precise than previous editions because of lower participation by interviewees.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jonathan Oatis)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular