US Markets

Mexico achieved low interest rates in international debt refinancing - official

Contributors
Daina Beth Solomon Reuters
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico's government on Monday launched an international transaction for debt refinancing, and achieved one of the lowest interest rates in the market, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Twitter.

Adds comment from Mexico deputy finance minister

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Monday launched an international transaction for debt refinancing, and achieved one of the lowest interest rates in the market, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Twitter.

The offering was for bonds denominated in U.S. dollars due in 2031, and in 2061, according to a statement from Mexico's government. ID:nPn53nNRza

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Sharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular