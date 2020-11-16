Mexico achieved low interest rates in international debt refinancing - official

Adds comment from Mexico deputy finance minister

MEXICO CITY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Monday launched an international transaction for debt refinancing, and achieved one of the lowest interest rates in the market, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Twitter.

The offering was for bonds denominated in U.S. dollars due in 2031, and in 2061, according to a statement from Mexico's government. ID:nPn53nNRza

