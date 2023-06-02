News & Insights

Mexico accepts U.S. trade request to review labor rights at Goodyear plant

June 02, 2023 — 12:03 am EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - Mexico has accepted a request from the United States to review an alleged denial of collective labor rights at U.S. tiremaker Goodyear's GT.O plant in the central state of San Luis Potosi, the country's economy and labor ministries said Thursday.

An independent union had petitioned the U.S. government to open a case under regional trade rules, arguing employees were offered fewer benefits than those available to other rubber sector workers in the country.

The labor ministry now has 35 days to investigate and issue a decision, the ministries said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

