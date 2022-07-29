Mexico accepts U.S. request to review labor rights issues at VU Manufacturing plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico has accepted the United States' request under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to review labor rights issues at a VU Manufacturing plant in the northern border state of Coahuila, Mexico's economy ministry said on Friday.

The request to probe the U.S.-owned auto-parts plant came after activists alleged the company interfered in workers' ability to choose their union, the Department of Labor said last week.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Chris Reese)

