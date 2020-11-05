US Markets

Mexico accepted as member of Development Bank of Latin America

Mexico has been accepted as a full fledged member of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), which gives credit to nations across the region, the Mexican finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"CAF has provided financing to the Development Bank of Mexico, supporting the agricultural sector, the digitization agenda, and trade facilitation, among others," the finance ministry said.

The ministry added that CAF has also supported Mexico's telecommunications sector and the implementation of public policies on transparency and regulatory improvement.

