Mexico abstaining in U.N. vote to suspend Russia from human rights body

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexico is abstaining in a vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on suspending Russia from the U.N.'s human rights body, the Mexican government said on Thursday.

"It's necessary to repair the procedure and call the parties to negotiation, to dialogue, to stop the war... not to be, in this case, polarizing and inciting," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference.

Earlier, Lopez Obrador mistakenly referred to the vote as one concerning the U.N. Security Council, an official said.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.