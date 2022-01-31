Mexico 4th quarter GDP contracts 0.1% versus prior quarter

Adds more details on GDP data, background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the fourth quarter by 0.1% from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, according to preliminary data published on Monday by the national statistics agency.

That marks a second straight quarter of negative growth, after a third quarter contraction of 0.4%, putting Latin America's second-largest economy in a technical recession.

The economy expanded by 5.0% for full-year 2021, the data showed, after shrinking by 8.5% in 2020 in what was Mexico's worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

GDP grew by 1.0% in the fourth quarter versus the same period a year earlier, data showed.

