US Markets

Mexico 4th quarter GDP contracts 0.1% versus prior quarter

Contributors
Mexico City Reuters
Santiago newsrooms Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the fourth quarter by 0.1% from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, according to preliminary data published on Monday by the national statistics agency.

Adds more details on GDP data, background

MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the fourth quarter by 0.1% from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, according to preliminary data published on Monday by the national statistics agency.

That marks a second straight quarter of negative growth, after a third quarter contraction of 0.4%, putting Latin America's second-largest economy in a technical recession.

The economy expanded by 5.0% for full-year 2021, the data showed, after shrinking by 8.5% in 2020 in what was Mexico's worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

GDP grew by 1.0% in the fourth quarter versus the same period a year earlier, data showed.

(Reporting by Mexico City and Santiago newsrooms; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular