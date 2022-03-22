US Markets

Mexico 4th qtr private spending up 1.4 pct qtr/qtr

Reuters
MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending rose 1.4 percent during the fourth quarter compared to the previous three-month period,the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Private spending was 5.7 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Aggregate demand increased 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, and was up 3.0 percent from the same quarter in 2020. ((Mexico City newsroom, +52 55 5282-7153, mexicocity.newsroom@reuters.com))

